Netflix snags Cardi B, Chance and T.I. for music competition show

Netflix is getting into the music competition business with some major star power.The streaming giant...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix is getting into the music competition business with some major star power.

The streaming giant has announced that superstar rappers Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. will search for the next breakout hip-hop star as part of "Rhythm + Flow," Netflix's first music competition show set to debut in 2019.

The trio will serve as the main judges for the competition looking for unsigned, undiscovered talent.

They will be joining forces with additional artists and industry VIPs who will be announced in the coming weeks.

The three rappers all promoted the news Tuesday on their social media accounts, with T.I. saying the search will go all over, from beauty shops to malls.

"I ain't really gonna talk you to death about this, but I'm going to let you know it's going to be a different approach from anything you've ever seen before," T.I. said in a video he posted on Instagram.

The series also has a celeb behind the scenes.

The show is being produced by singer and EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) award winner John Legend, along with Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Nikki Boella, Jeff Pollack, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius.

Auditions will begin this fall with in cities across the country, including the judges hometowns of New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

In each of the cities visited, established rappers who hail from that area will serve as guest judges.

The competition will unfold over 10 hour-long episodes that will air beginning in fall 2019.

