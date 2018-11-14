Clear

Tencent earnings; Global slowdown; Oil stabilizes

1. Tencent earnings: WeChat owner Tencent (...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Tencent earnings: WeChat owner Tencent (TCEHY) reported an increase in sales on Wednesday despite regulatory headaches in China.

The company said revenue jumped 24% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. Tencent attributed the growth to payment-related services, online advertising, digital content sales and its cloud service.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Cisco Systems Inc

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nordstrom Incorporated

Politics

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

US Congress

Wall Street

Exports and imports

International trade

Trade and development

Economic conditions

Economic decline

Globalization

Tencent Holdings Limited

The technology and entertainment conglomerate has had a tough year. Its stock is down about 30% so far in 2018.

The company was hit hard by a Chinese government crackdown on gaming. China is the world's biggest gaming market, and Tencent is the world's biggest gaming company.

Tencent released 10 new smartphone games this year and said Wednesday it has 15 more ready to go, pending regulatory approval. Smartphone games sales increased 7% over the previous year, while PC gaming revenue declined 15%.

2. Global slowdown: Worries about a global slowdown have increased after Japan and Germany said their economies contracted in the third quarter.

The problems plaguing the economies are different, but their size means the pain cannot be ignored: Japan boasts the world's third largest economy, while Germany is ranked fourth.

The German economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months, its first decline in more than three years. Data showed the slowdown was mainly due to weak exports and a fall in consumer spending.

Global trade tensions and new vehicle emissions tests have also hit the country's massive car industry.

Japan said its GDP shrunk 0.3% in the third quarter. The country recently enjoyed its longest streak of economic growth in decades, but momentum has stalled this year.

Inflation remains below the central bank's target of 2% despite a massive stimulus program and unusual policies like negative interest rates.

There were other reasons to worry about Europe: New data showed the eurozone economy grew 0.2% in the third quarter, just half the rate reported for the previous three months. Growth in the wider European Union also slowed.

Watch CNNMoney's 'Markets Now' today at 12:45 p.m. ET

3. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing lower.

European markets opened lower, following a negative session in Asia.

Italian banks were under pressure after the country's government refused to cave to pressure from the European Commission to slash its planned budget deficit.

The Dow closed 0.4% lower on Tuesday. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq was flat.

US crude futures have stabilized after dropping 7% on Tuesday. It was crude's worst day since September 2015 and a record 12th consecutive decline. Oil was trading up 0.8% on Wednesday at $56.00 per barrel.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

4. Earnings and economics: Macy's (M) is set to report results before the opening bell. The retailer's stock is up more than 40%, but investors are worried the momentum is slowing.

Blue Apron (APRN) said Tuesday it will cut 4% of its workforce in order to become more profitable. The company is shedding customers and reported a $34 million loss in the third quarter.

US inflation data for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The pound was jittery ahead of a crucial meeting of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have agreed a draft Brexit divorce, but a key test comes later on Wednesday when May will seek her divided cabinet's backing.

Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot every afternoon. Sign up now!

5. Coming this week:

Wednesday — Progressive (PGR), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Macy's (M) earnings; Inflation numbers for October
Thursday — Nvidia (NVDA), Nordstrom (JWN), Walmart (WMT), and Manchester United (MANU) earnings; October retail sales
Friday — Williams-Sonoma (WSM) earnings

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
More sunshine today with warmer temps returning today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Image

Byron Lions Club fundraising for all-inclusive playground

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Community Events