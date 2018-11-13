The Dow falls another 100 points

Stocks shot up after the midterm elections. Then the market turned south again.

The Dow fell for the third straight session Tuesday, closing more than 100 points lower. Stocks were relatively flat compared to Monday, when the Dow fell more than 600 points, dragged down by investors' concerns about the tech sector and the rising dollar.

Banking, finance and investments Business, economy and trade Financial markets and investing Securities trading Stock markets Wall Street Company activities and management Company earnings Financial performance and reports Financial results

Apple (AAPL) fell a little less than 1% Tuesday and 5% Monday after suppliers cut their earnings and sales forecasts because of weak demand. JPMorgan cut its target price on Apple's stock and Goldman Sachs slashed its iPhone sales forecast. That weighed on other technology stocks.

And the strong dollar pulled stocks down too. The US currency surged to a 16-month high Monday. The rising dollar is a signal of a strong economy, but it hurts sales and profits for American companies that do business overseas.

That's all led to another volatile week on Wall Street.

Alger fund manager Amy Zhang will join CNN anchor and correspondent Julia Chatterley on "Markets Now" on Wednesday to discuss what investors can do in a volatile environment and share her views on small-cap stocks.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.