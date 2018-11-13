Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story

How diverse should diversity be?

You've probably heard the bus...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You've probably heard the business case for diversity. Advocates say this kind of progress doesn't only benefit the employees, it also benefits the employer's bottom line.

But how a company defines "diversity" is equally important.

Diversity

Societal issues

Society

Labor and employment

Human resources and personnel management

Workplace behavior

Workplace diversity

Accidents, disasters and safety

Safety issues and practices

Workplace health and safety

Workplace morale

Sex and gender issues

Gender equality

Feminism

Civil rights

Minority and ethnic groups

Behavior and cognition

Intelligence and cognition

Science

When some boards claim they have a diverse membership, they refer instead to a "diversity of knowledge, skills and experiences" — not necessarily a diversity of identities, according to Marta Geletkanycz, associate professor of strategic management at Boston College.

Research shows that when we water down the definition of diversity — moving beyond demographic differences, like identity and background, to instead prioritize experiential differences like job or title or work experience — we're not making progress on diversity.

"We've redefined diversity, and when we redefine diversity to include anything, well then, this is what's contributing to racial, ethnic gender diversity slowing down," she says.

This problem has felt all the more urgent in recent months. Even as California introduced legislation mandating at least one woman on every public company board, overall board diversity has made little progress. According to some studies, women of color have lost board seats across the Fortune 500. Over the last decade, the number of minority board directors has also declined.

But these other definitions of diversity are important, too, according to Cynthia E. Clark, professor of management at Bentley College. A board on which everyone thinks the same is not an effective board, she says.

"Cognitive diversity" or "diversity of thought" is about differences in how people think and solve problems. A group of people with cognitive diversity may be made up of an accountant, a designer, an engineer and people from other disciplines.

"We're not ever going to say cognitive diversity doesn't matter," Clark says. "On a board, it matters. We want people to say, 'I don't share that view. I want people to do X.'"

But by putting too much weight on this broader definition of diversity, firms often drop the other aspects of diversity that are too often neglected.

Focusing on this definition of diversity overlooks centuries of institutionally sanctioned oppression and discrimination, forces that kept minority groups from ever breaking into the boardroom, says Isaac Sabat, assistant professor of psychology at Texas A&M University.

"I think a lot of it comes down to this big question of 'What identities should we care about when it comes to diversity and inclusion?'" he says.

But when organizations refuse to tackle this question, that means they also miss out on the benefits of a truly diverse membership, Geletkanycz says.

The solution: consider both of these definitions of diversity — the broader definition and the more specific, identity-based definition. Often, one feeds the other.

"I think that if you're focusing on knowledge, skills and experience, you could much more easily hire a board that's 12 white men," Clark says. "That's not to say that board would be sub-optimally functioning. It could be a really good board, but it's not visibly diverse, and that's really important."

Companies need to be aware of the signal these choices send to people from underrepresented groups, Sabat cautions. A board of 12 white men may be diverse in some ways, like in how they think about work or approach problems. But on paper, it's likely still not representative of society at large.

"They haven't achieved diversity," he says. "They've just achieved these differences in thought, and it's a homogenous group. It does a disservice to other people who have these minoritized identities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events