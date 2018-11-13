Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story

Trump lawyers could submit answers to Mueller in coming days, source says

President Donald Trump met again with his lawyers on Monday to go over a series of written questions from sp...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump met again with his lawyers on Monday to go over a series of written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to a source familiar with the session.

The meeting was the latest as the responses are finalized, and the source said the answers could be submitted to the special counsel in the coming days.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

The questions focus on Russia collusion and not obstruction of justice and are part of an agreement reached with Mueller's team to "move forward," according to the source.

But there are other issues that have not been resolved, including answering questions about obstruction and whether the President will sit down for an interview with special counsel.

As CNN previously reported, Trump was meeting with lawyers about the questions before the midterms as he was preparing to remove Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

The move to replace Sessions with acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who has been openly critical of the special counsel, comes as the White House braces for a return of public activity on the Russia investigation following a pre-election quiet period, according to people briefed on the matter. Whitaker will now oversee the Mueller investigation, which had previously been under the purview of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mueller's team has begun writing its final report, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump's meeting with his lawyers Monday coincided with an associate of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, saying that he expects to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury."

"And now I fully anticipate that the next few days, I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or other of giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury or however they want to do the indictment. But I'm going to be criminally charged," Corsi said Monday on his streamed show on YouTube.

Over the last two months, Corsi has been talking to Mueller's investigators "in a really constant basis," he said in the video.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events