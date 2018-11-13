Clear
'Toy Story 4' trailer teases new character

Buzz Lightyear and Woody will be joined by a new character in "Toy Story 4," a confused and scared spork named Forky, who's receiving a lot of attention on social media.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Toy Story" fans better buckle up because there's a new toy in town.

Pixar released a teaser for "Toy Story 4" on Monday and just when you thought you knew the whole gang -- Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head -- along comes someone new. It appears to be a very confused and scared spork named Forky.

But this is not just any spork. This utensil has pipe cleaners for arms and is voiced by Tony Hale.

"The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose," director Josh Cooley told EW. "A toy's purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him."

We don't know much about the latest installment of the popular franchise but the official synopsis states, "A road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

The film opens in theaters June 21, 2019.

