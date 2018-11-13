Lady Gaga visits California fire victims

As the fires in California continue to rage, Lady Gaga took a moment to visit those forced to evacuate their homes.

Gaga stopped at a Red Cross shelter at Pacific Palisades High School on Sunday and said to the crowd, "I extend my love to each and every one of you. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone and we have each other."

After taking to Twitter to praise the firefighters after she fled her Malibu, California, home, she took President Donald Trump to task for his seeming lack of empathy for the victims.

"@realDonaldTrump I knew this before, but you continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself. Mr. President show some compassion for the people of California and set an example of kindness for this country. #BeKind #Kindness #CaliforniaFire," Gaga tweeted.

After the fires broke out, President Trump tweeted, "There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump tweeted. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

Gaga also documented her own evacuation via Twitter.

"I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones," she wrote. "I'm sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You."

Gaga also thanked the firefighters who were working to keep the fires at bay.

"Thank you to the fire fighters, police, first and emergency responders for doing above and beyond everything you can do to help us. You are true heroes. #CaliforniaFire," Gaga wrote in another message.

The fires have killed more than 40 people as of Tuesday morning.

Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, and Gerard Butler are among those celebrities who have lost their homes.