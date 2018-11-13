Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

World's 'most excellent' airlines for 2019 revealed by AirlineRatings.com

One airline has literally gone to great lengths to prove it's the best in the past 12 months, and it appears...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 10:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One airline has literally gone to great lengths to prove it's the best in the past 12 months, and it appears to have paid off.

Singapore Airlines, which in October triumphantly relaunched the world's longest nonstop scheduled passenger service, flying from Singapore to New York, has now capped a successful year with a new accolade.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air New Zealand Ltd

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Safety issues and practices

Singapore Airlines

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Qantas

Qatar Airways

The carrier has pipped Air New Zealand to be named Airline of the Year by Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings, in the company's annual Airline Excellence Awards.

It's a big upset for Air New Zealand, which has spent five consecutive years in the top spot.

The awards celebrate the carriers soaring highest -- from the swankiest first-class suites to the comfiest economy seats, via the roomiest lounges and tastiest culinary offerings.

"For years Singapore Airlines has been the gold standard and now it is back to its best leading in passenger innovations and new state-of-the-art aircraft models," says AirlineRatings Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

AirlineRatings' award editors highlighted Singapore Airlines' new non-stop Singapore to New York service.

"The editors said that the competition for top spot was tight with Air New Zealand, Qantas Airways and Qatar Airways just being nudged out," he adds.

In-flight product

The awards are compiled using major international industry and government safety audits, plus 12 key criteria including fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment ratings, staff relations and product offerings.

"In our objective analysis Singapore Airlines came out number one in many of our audit criteria, which is a great performance," explains Thomas.

Singapore Airlines, which earlier in 2018 picked up the coveted Skytrax Airline of the Year Award, also won AirlineRatings' Best First Class prize.

Meanwhile Qatar Airways, which placed number four on the overall ranking, saw its great food and luxury offerings secure Best Catering and Best Business Class.

"The airline's Qsuite is a first-class experience in business class," says AirlineRatings. "It leaves little to chance and our judges rated it as one of the best overall business-class products they had seen. It sets a standard to which some airlines can only aspire."

Aussie airline Qantas picked up the Best Lounges gong for the second year.

While Air New Zealand may no longer be reigning champion, the airline was recognized for Excellence in Long Haul Travel (Pacific).

AirlineRatings also praised Emirates, number six on the overall round-up, for its continued pioneering of top inflight entertainment options.

"Emirates was one of the pioneers of IFE, and one of the first to install seatback videos in economy," says AirlineRatings. "Today its IFE platform ICE is in a class of its own."

Economy options were also awarded. For the second year running, KoreanAir was recognized for its spacious seats. Westjet was crowned the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Americas, Wizz won for Europe and AirAsia / AirAsia X for Asia/Pacfic.

AirlineRatings.com's top 10 airlines for 2018

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Air New Zealand

3. Qantas

4. Qatar Airways

5. Virgin Australia

6. Emirates

7. All Nippon Airways

8. EVA Air

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Japan Airlines

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events