El legendario autor de cómics Stan Lee muere a los 95 años

(CNN) - El autor de cómics Stan Lee murió este lunes, según le confirmó a CNN Kirk Schneck, abogado de la hija de Lee. El creador de Spider-Man, X-Men y Black Panther, entre otros, tenía 95 años.

Lee fue un líder en el campo de las historias de superhéroes y vio sus creaciones convertirse en una gran influencia en el mundo del cine.

Aún no se conoce la causa de muerte.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de EE.UU. tuiteó despidiendo a Lee a quien llamó "un verdadero superhéroe":

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/zH6YIlslnx

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 12, 2018

Nació el 18 de diciembre de 1922 en Nueva York. Lee comenzó a trabajar con cómics en 1939. Prestó servicio militar durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial escribiendo manuales y libretos para videos de entrenamiento y fue una de las únicas nueve personas en el Ejército en tener un cargo de "libretista".

FAVE.player({ configs: { adsection: "cnnespanol.cnn.com_spanish_default_t1", autostart: false, autoplay: { muted: { enabled: false } }, markupId: "fave-video2", video: "spanish\/2018\/11\/12\/stan-lee-ultimo-tuit-portafolio-global-gabriela-frias.cnn", isLive: false }, callbacks: { onContentPlay: function onContentPlay(containerId, playerId, videoId) { if ( typeof cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock === "function" && "undefined" !== cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock ) { cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock(containerId, playerId, videoId); } } } }); Se casó en 1947 con Joan Boocock, quien tomó su apellido, y tuvo dos hijos: Jan (quien murió) y Joan.

En julio de 2017, su esposa de 69 años murió.

Lee era famoso por hacer cameos en las películas adaptadas de los cómics.