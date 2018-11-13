Clear

El legendario autor de cómics Stan Lee muere a los 95 años

(CNN) - El autor de cómics Stan Lee murió este lunes, según le confirmó a CNN Kirk Sch...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:13 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) - El autor de cómics Stan Lee murió este lunes, según le confirmó a CNN Kirk Schneck, abogado de la hija de Lee. El creador de Spider-Man, X-Men y Black Panther, entre otros, tenía 95 años.

Lee fue un líder en el campo de las historias de superhéroes y vio sus creaciones convertirse en una gran influencia en el mundo del cine.

Aún no se conoce la causa de muerte.

This embed is invalid

" /> ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe_form = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-form-835be90bca4e3ec78eb39627f99d278a-5bea20646ba22'); var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-835be90bca4e3ec78eb39627f99d278a-5bea20646ba22'); if ( iframe_form && iframe ) { iframe_form.submit(); iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-835be90bca4e3ec78eb39627f99d278a-5bea20646ba22' }, window.location.protocol + '//wpcomwidgets.com' ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'wpcomwidgets.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'readystatechange', function(){ if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); } }, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )(); MIRA: La vida y obra de Stan Lee, en datos

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de EE.UU. tuiteó despidiendo a Lee a quien llamó "un verdadero superhéroe":

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/zH6YIlslnx

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 12, 2018

Nació el 18 de diciembre de 1922 en Nueva York. Lee comenzó a trabajar con cómics en 1939. Prestó servicio militar durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial escribiendo manuales y libretos para videos de entrenamiento y fue una de las únicas nueve personas en el Ejército en tener un cargo de "libretista".

FAVE.player({ configs: { adsection: "cnnespanol.cnn.com_spanish_default_t1", autostart: false, autoplay: { muted: { enabled: false } }, markupId: "fave-video2", video: "spanish\/2018\/11\/12\/stan-lee-ultimo-tuit-portafolio-global-gabriela-frias.cnn", isLive: false }, callbacks: { onContentPlay: function onContentPlay(containerId, playerId, videoId) { if ( typeof cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock === "function" && "undefined" !== cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock ) { cnnespanolCleanPlayerBlock(containerId, playerId, videoId); } } } }); Se casó en 1947 con Joan Boocock, quien tomó su apellido, y tuvo dos hijos: Jan (quien murió) y Joan.

En julio de 2017, su esposa de 69 años murió.

Lee era famoso por hacer cameos en las películas adaptadas de los cómics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

Veterans come together in Rochester

Image

Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

Community Events