2018 midterms update: What has changed since election night

The state of play in key races has shifted since election night almost one week ago, offering a different pi...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:10 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The state of play in key races has shifted since election night almost one week ago, offering a different picture of where the balance of power will stand in Washington come January.

Democrats have taken the lead in a handful of key House races while the margin in Florida's senate race has narrowed, forcing a recount.

A key US Senate race in Arizona was settled on Monday night -- six days after Election Day -- when Republican Rep. Martha McSally conceded to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Two governors' races remain undecided in Georgia and Florida.

Here's a breakdown of where key races stand:

House

In the six days since election night, Democrats picked up three House seats, while Republicans picked up one.

Democrats so far have picked up a net of 30 seats in the House of Representatives, with 10 key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 225 Democratic-held seats and 200 Republican seats.

In the still undecided races, Democrats have taken the lead in three since election night to give them an overall advantage in six out of 10 of them.

CA-10: Democrat Josh Harder leads Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (lead flipped since election night)

CA-39: Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros

CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters leads Democrat Katie Porter (lead has narrowed since election night)

CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda leads Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (lead has grown since election night)

CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey (lead has grown since election night)

GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux

NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim leads Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (lead has flipped since election night)

NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small leads Republican Yvette Herrell (lead has flipped since election night)

UT-4: Democrat Ben McAdams leads Republican Rep. Mia Love

ME-2: Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin (46.1%) leads Democrat Jared Golden (45.9%) (this race is headed to a ranked-choice runoff)

Senate

Republicans currently hold 51 seats. Democrats hold 47 seats.

One key Senate race remains undecided, and Mississippi will head to a runoff November 27.

The biggest shifts since election night: Democrats picked up a seat in Arizona, and the Republican lead in Florida has narrowed, forcing a recount.

Arizona: Democrat Sinema defeated Republican McSally

Florida: Republican Rick Scott leads Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (lead has narrowed since election night, votes are now being recounted)

Mississippi: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will face Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff later this month.

Governors

Democrats have picked up seven governors' seats, giving them control of 23 governorships. Republicans control 25.

There are two races that are still undecided.

Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp leads Democrat Stacey Abrams

CNN has not made a projection in the Georgia governor's race. Kemp has declared victory over Abrams, but Abrams has not conceded. Abrams' campaign said they believe there are enough uncounted ballots to force a December 4 runoff.

Florida: Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum withdrew his election night concession in Florida governor's race, with his challenge to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis being forced into a recount.

