These are the astonishing numbers behind the California wildfires

As if the gut-wrenching images weren't powerful enough, the staggering numbers behind the California wildfires show this recent rash of infernos is unlike any other:

44 deaths

Of the 44 people killed in this month's wildfires, 42 died in Northern California's Camp Fire, a record for the most deaths from a California wildfire. (Twenty-nine people were killed in 1933, when the Griffith Park Fire ravaged Los Angeles.) Two others were killed in the Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

About 100 people

Roughly 100 people are still unaccounted for, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire). While officials hope those people are safe elsewhere, it's quite possible more victims will be found dead.

13 million people

In Southern California, 13 million people are in critical fire danger through Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. Cities including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Ana, Anaheim and Glendale are at risk.

310 square miles

In just the past four days, the wildfires have burned more than 310 square miles in California. That's an area larger than all five boroughs of New York City.

6,453 homes

The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 6,700 structures, making it the most destructive fire in California history. That number includes at least 6,453 homes, according to Cal Fire.

8,000+ firefighters

More than 8,000 firefighters -- including many from out of state -- are battling the Camp, Woolsey and Hill wildfires.

210 days

The part of Butte County devastated by the Camp Fire hasn't gotten a half-inch of rain on any calendar day for 210 days, Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Pangburn said.

1,250 square miles (and counting)

That's how much land has been torched by California wildfires so far this year, according to Cal Fire. The total is now greater than the size of Rhode Island.

And if it seems like wildfires are getting worse, they are. The 1,250 square miles burnt this year is four times the average for this point in the year. And six of the 10 most destructive wildfires over the past century have happened since 2015.