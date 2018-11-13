Clear

Taking a selfie can be fatal, warn Indian police

Snapping a selfie might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but some people will take extreme risks to get a un...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:13 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Snapping a selfie might seem like a harmless bit of fun, but some people will take extreme risks to get a unique shot.

Authorities in India's capital New Delhi have spoken out after a newly-opened bridge attracted thousands of visitors, some of whom put themselves in danger to get a selfie.

Asia

Continents and regions

India

Internet and WWW

New Delhi

Selfies

Social media

South Asia

Technology

Travel and tourism

Tourism

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

The $200-million Signature Bridge, which spans the Yamuna River, was inaugurated on November 4, around eight years after construction began.

Images posted to social media show people climbing the suspension cables and leaning out of moving cars to get the perfect picture, prompting local officials to warn people not to risk their lives.

"We have seen people getting too close to the edge or climbing over the rails so we try and dissuade them from doing this and inform them that it can endanger their lives," Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, Delhi Police (North East district) told CNN.

"We have contingents patrolling and monitoring the area to make sure people are not putting themselves in danger."

More people die taking selfies in India than any other country in the world, according to a study carried out by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a group of public medical colleges in New Delhi.

The study, published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in July 2018, reveals that at least 259 people around the world died taking selfies from October 2011 to November 2017.

There have been 159 reported selfie deaths in India since 2011, accounting for more than half of the total, and scientists say that most of the victims were men under the age of 30.

"No selfie zones"

The study authors recommend the introduction of "no selfie zones" in popular tourist areas, especially those deemed most dangerous such as bodies of water, mountain peaks and the tops of tall buildings.

India is home to more than a dozen such zones as authorities attempt to prevent further deaths.

Local officials are keen to attract tourists to the Signature Bridge, and there are plans for a viewing deck on the top of a 500-foot pylon which offers a bird's-eye view of New Delhi.

"Like Taj Mahal, an iconic landmark of India, visited by thousands of travelers from India and abroad, Signature Bridge is going to become one of the must-see tourist attractions of Delhi," said Delhi territory Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Before the viewing deck opens, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, told CNN that there are plans to put up signs along the bridge to encourage people to behave safely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

Veterans come together in Rochester

Image

Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

Community Events