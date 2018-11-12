Clear

Victoria Beckham: 'I hung up my microphone some time ago'

Victoria Beckham hinted Sunday about why she's not part of the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.Beck...

Victoria Beckham hinted Sunday about why she's not part of the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

Beckham received the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles and explained why she had prepared remarks.

"I do apologize for reading off of cards, but I hung up my microphone quite some time ago, and I get a little bit scared when I get on stage and I see a mic," she said as the audience laughed.

The singer turned fashion mogul was noticeably absent last week when the other four members of the girl group announced they're getting the band back together for some shows in the United Kingdom.

Not that Beckham didn't give a nod to the girl group that made her famous as "Posh Spice."

To the delight of those assembled she managed to work some lyrics from the Spice Girls hit "Wanna Be" into her speech.

"They told me at the table, they said, 'You've come all the way from London, you've got to get up then and you've got to give them what they want, what they really, really want,' " Beckham said. "That's all I'm saying."

Beckham, who also had some words for those affected by the California wildfires, reflected on her journey.

"So many years ago I started with girl power, and now that message is still as strong as ever. But now it's through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs," she said. "I've always been surrounded by strong, supportive women. And that's as true now as it was back then. So, for all the women out there who have ever been doubted or doubted themselves, this award tonight is for all of us."

Last week Beckham confirmed on Instagram that she won't join the tour next year.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," Beckham wrote. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb."

