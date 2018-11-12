Clear

Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners

His "24K Magic" album and tour has been a success and now Bruno Mars is sharing his good fortune.The ...

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 10:26 AM
Updated: Nov. 12, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

His "24K Magic" album and tour has been a success and now Bruno Mars is sharing his good fortune.

The singer will be providing 24,000 Thanksgiving meals to benefit those in need in his native Hawaii.

Bruno Mars

Celebrities

Holidays and observances

Thanksgiving

Continents and regions

Hawaii

North America

The Americas

United States

Mars is linking up with the Salvation Army's 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program to bring some magic to those in need.

"We are humbled and honored by this generous donation from Hawaii's own Bruno Mars," Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader of the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands division, said in a statement. "Bruno is a shining example of how people in Hawaii step forward and take care of one another and we are grateful to him for his aloha and kokua."

In January, Mars won the Grammy for album of the year with "24K Magic" and over the weekend he celebrated his "24K Magic World Tour" landing in Hawaii.

He shared a photo of himself as a youngster holding a microphone on Instagram.

"I've missed you all and I can't wait to perform and sing on the island I call home," Mars wrote in the caption.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Clouds and flurries continue for today with sunshine returning tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire destroys home in rural Rochester

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Image

Celebrating Veterans Day

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events