Estos son los ganadores de los People's Choice Awards

(CNN) - Los votos ya están aquí, el pueblo ha hablado.
El domingo por la noche fue la entrega anual de los People's Choice Awards, que distinguen a lo más popular del cine, la televisión, la música, los podcasts y más.
Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores:
Película de 2018"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War" GANADOR
"Incredibles 2"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"A Quiet Place"
Película Cómica de 2018"Love, Simon"
"Blockers"
"The Spy Who Dumped Me" GANADOR
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Película de Acción de 2018"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War" GANADOR
"Deadpool 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Ocean's 8"
Película de Drama de 2018"Fifty Shades Freed" GANADOR
"12 Strong"
"Red Sparrow"
"Midnight Sun"
"A Quiet Place"
Película familiar de 2018"Incredibles 2" GANADOR
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Hotel Transylvania 3"
"I Can Only Imagine"
"Christopher Robin"
Estrella Masculina de 2018Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" GANADOR
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Estrella femenina de 2018Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War" GANADOR
Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"
Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"
Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Estrella de Película de drama 2018John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"
Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"
Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"
Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed" GANADOR
Estrella de Película de Comedia 2018Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party" GANADOR
John Cena, "Blockers"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Estrella de Película de Acción 2018Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Danai Gurira, "Black Panther" GANADOR
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Programa de TV de 2018"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR
Programa de Drama de 2018"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Riverdale" GANADOR
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Programa de Comedia de 2018"The Big Bang Theory"
"Modern Family"
"Black-ish"
"Orange Is the New Black" GANADOR
"The Good Place"
Programa de Revival de 2018
"American Idol"
"One Day at a Time"
"Queer Eye"
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Dynasty" GANADOR
Programa de Telerrealidad de 2018"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Queer Eye"
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" GANADOR
"Chrisley Knows Best"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Programa de Competencia de 2018"The Voice" GANADOR
"Ellen's Game of Games"
"Big Brother"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"America's Got Talent"
Estrella Masculina de TV 2018Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"
Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"
Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR
Estrella Femenina de TV 2018Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR
Estrella de Programa de Drama 2018Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU" GANADOR
KJ Apa, "Riverdale"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
Estrella de Programa de Comedia 2018Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" GANADOR
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"
Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"
Talk Show Matutino 2018"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" GANADOR
"Steve"
"Live With Kelly and Ryan"
"The Real"
"Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith"
Talk Show Nocturno 2018"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" GANADOR
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
Participante de Programa de Competencia 2018Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"
Maddie Poppe, "American Idol" GANADOR
Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"
Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"
Eva Igo, "World of Dance"
Estrella de Telerrealidad 2018Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" GANADOR
Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"
Programa que vale la pena ver 2018"Outlander"
"Queer Eye"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" GANADOR
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shameless"
Programa de Ciencia Ficción y Fantasía 2018"Supernatural"
"The Originals"
"The Expanse"
"Wynonna Earp" GANADOR
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Artista Masculino 2018Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes GANADOR
Bruno Mars
Artista femenino 2018Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj GANADOR
Grupo de 2018Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS GANADOR
Super Junior
Disco de 2018Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Nicki Minaj, "Queen" GANADOR
Canción de 2018Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol" GANADOR
Artista Country de 2018Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton GANADOR
Keith Urban
Artista Latino de 2018Becky G
CNCO GANADOR
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Video Musical de 2018Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol" GANADOR
Gira de Conciertos de 2018Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour GANADOR
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Influidor de Belleza 2018NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles GANADOR
Estrella de Redes Sociales 2018Shane Dawson GANADOR
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Estrella Animal de 2018
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund GANADOR
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Celebridad de Redes Sociales 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS GANADOR
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Actuación de Comedia de 2018
Kevin Hart GANADOR
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Estrella con Estilo de 2018Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles GANADOR
Cambiador del Juego de 2018Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams GANADOR
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Podcast pop de 2018"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"
"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad" GANADOR
"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"
"LADYGANG"
"Chicks in the Office"
