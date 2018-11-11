People's Choice Awards 2018: See the full list of nominees

Tired of award shows where your favorite movies or TV series fail to win? Well, Sunday's People's Choice Awards may be the ceremony for you.
Honoring popular film, TV, music and even podcasts, this is the award show where we, the people, determine the year's best in entertainment.
After airing more than three decades on CBS, the People's Choice Awards have a new home at the E! network. You can watch the ceremony live on E!, beginning at 9 p.m. EST Sunday, November 11.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Movie of 2018
"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Incredibles 2"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"A Quiet Place"
Comedy Movie of 2018
"Love, Simon"
"Blockers"
"The Spy Who Dumped Me"
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
Action Movie of 2018
"Black Panther"
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Deadpool 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Ocean's 8"
Drama Movie of 2018
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"12 Strong"
"Red Sparrow"
"Midnight Sun"
"A Quiet Place"
Family Movie of 2018
"Incredibles 2"
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Hotel Transylvania 3"
"I Can Only Imagine"
"Christopher Robin"
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"
Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"
Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Drama Movie Star of 2018
John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"
Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"
Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"
Chris Hemsworth, "12 Strong"
Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"
John Cena, "Blockers"
Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"
Mila Kunis, "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
TV Show of 2018
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Drama Show of 2018
"This Is Us"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Riverdale"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Comedy Show of 2018
"The Big Bang Theory"
"Modern Family"
"Black-ish"
"Orange Is the New Black"
"The Good Place"
Revival Show of 2018
"American Idol"
"One Day at a Time"
"Queer Eye"
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Dynasty"
Reality Show of 2018
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
"Queer Eye"
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
"Chrisley Knows Best"
"Vanderpump Rules"
Competition Show of 2018
"The Voice"
"Ellen's Game of Games"
"Big Brother"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"America's Got Talent"
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"
Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"
Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Drama TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"
KJ Apa, "Riverdale"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"
Comedy TV Star of 2018
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"
Drew Barrymore, "Santa Clarita Diet"
Daytime Talk Show of 2018
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"Steve"
"Live With Kelly and Ryan"
"The Real"
"Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith"
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
Competition Contestant of 2018
Nikki Bella, "Dancing With the Stars"
Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"
Brynn Cartelli, "The Voice"
Cody Nickson, "The Amazing Race"
Eva Igo, "World of Dance"
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
Joanna Gaines, "Fixer Upper"
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
Nikki Bella, "Total Bellas"
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
"Outlander"
"Queer Eye"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"13 Reasons Why"
"Shameless"
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
"Supernatural"
"The Originals"
"The Expanse"
"Wynonna Earp"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Male Artist of 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Group of 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
Album of 2018
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Nicki Minaj, "Queen"
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Latin Artist of 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music Video of 2018
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Social Star of 2018
Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal Star of 2018
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Social Celebrity of 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Comedy Act of 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Style Star of 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2018
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast of 2018
"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"
"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"
"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"
"LADYGANG"
"Chicks in the Office"
