Clear

'SNL' has De Niro's Robert Mueller say goodbye to 'Jeff Sessions'

"...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 2:43 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Saturday Night Live" bid farewell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday night. Well, at least the Kate McKinnon version.

The NBC variety showed kicked off with a sketch that had McKinnon's Sessions saying goodbye to many in Washington D.C. from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders (Aidy Bryant) to special counsel Robert Mueller (Robert De Niro).

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Jeff Sessions

Kate McKinnon

Political Figures - US

Television comedies

Television programming

Robert De Niro

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

White House

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Investigations

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

"Jeff, I'm sorry it has to end this way, but we're going to need you to clean out your desk," Bryant's Sanders said.

"Well, luckily I still have the box I was born in," McKinnon's Sessions responded. "I'm sorry. I promised myself I wasn't going to cry. It'll signal weakness and a hawk will come down and grab me."

The fake Sessions then packed up some of his belongings such as Bob Woodward's book "Fear: Trump in the White House" and the NAACP's first "ironic award."

The "SNL" version of Sessions, who in real life was fired by President Trump earlier this week, then said goodbye to more of his friends from the Trump administration. First up was Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, followed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., played by Alex Moffat and Mikey Day.

"I think I'll miss my colleagues at the Justice Department the most, and all the talk around the water cooler. Speaking of which," McKinnon's Sessions said before sipping water out of a gerbil water bottle.

Sessions then sang an Adele song while holding a photo of Alec Baldwin's Trump.

Yet, "SNL" saved the biggest and most surprising goodbye for last when De Niro's Mueller showed up to Sessions' office.

"Oh Lord, like they say, you can't arrest me, I quit," McKinnon as Sessions said to De Niro's Mueller.

"Relax, Jeff, I just came to say thanks for all your help with the [Russian] investigation," De Niro's Mueller said.

This led to McKinnon's Sessions asking what he did to help.

"More than you'll ever know," De Niro's Mueller responded.

This led to McKinnon's Sessions and De Niro's Mueller singing more Adele before saying the show's famed catch phrase, "Live! From New York! It's Saturday night!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Community Events