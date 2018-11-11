Clear

Sinema's lead over McSally increases in Arizona Senate race

Arizona Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's lead over her Republican opponent, Rep. Martha McSally, for US Sena...

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Arizona Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's lead over her Republican opponent, Rep. Martha McSally, for US Senate has increased again, according to the latest vote count.

The race has been closely watched, with a miniscule margin between the two candidates who are vying for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

Kyrsten Sinema

Martha McSally

Political Figures - US

Arizona

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

North America

Politics

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Senate

US Senate elections

On Saturday evening, Sinema stood more than 28,000 votes ahead of McSally, with 49.5% of the vote for Sinema and 48.2% for McSally.

The most recent tally has 88% of votes reported, but individual counties in Arizona are expected to continue to update their vote counts periodically until the votes are certified.

Sinema pulled slightly ahead of McSally this week after roughly 127,000 votes in Maricopa County -- the state's most populous county and home to Phoenix -- were counted Thursday.

Whoever wins will be the first woman to represent Arizona in the Senate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Community Events