Clear

Andrew Gillum withdraws his concession

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race, hours after the secretary of state announced a recount of their race and two others.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 2:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 3:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race on Saturday, hours after the secretary of state announced a recount of their race and two others.

"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call we count every single vote," he said with the recount now underway.

Gillum on election night had told tearful supporters in Tallahassee, "We recognize that we didn't win this tonight."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Community Events