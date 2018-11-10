Andrew Gillum withdraws concession as Florida recount begins

Democrat Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor's race on Saturday, hours after the secretary of state announced a recount of their race and two others.
"I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call we count every single vote," he said with the recount now underway.
Gillum on election night had told tearful supporters in Tallahassee, "We recognize that we didn't win this tonight."
