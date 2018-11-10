Here's how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Three massive wildfires are burning across the state of California.
More than 250,000 people have evacuated. At least nine are dead.
Below are ways you can assist those affected or get help if you're in need.
Transportation
Lyft is offering free rides to people in the areas. Dial 2-1-1 for assistance.
Communication
Let your family know you're safe by using Facebook's safety check for both counties.
AT&T is allowing unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in Southern California.
Shelter
Airbnb hosts are providing free rooms in Ventura and Butte county until November 29.
The City of Rolling Hills Estates is accepting horses affected by the Woolsey fire.
Donate
Organization are on the ground with food, water and other relief supplies. You can donate by clicking the button below.
