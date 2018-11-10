Clear

Here's what California's wildfires look like from space

This week countless photographs have offered ...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This week countless photographs have offered close-up depictions of the destruction caused by California wildfires. Now, with the help of its satellites, NASA has released pictures giving a different perspective.

NASA's Landsat 8 satellite captured this first image of the Camp Fire on the morning of November 8, just a few hours after the blaze had broken out. That fire grew quickly, torching 20,000 acres in less than 14 hours. At one point, it grew by a average of more than one football field every three seconds.

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Fires

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

The fire in the picture is highlighted, and beneath that smoke the flames are encroaching on the northern California community of Paradise, where it's estimated that up to 90% of homes have been destroyed.

The second image, captured by NASA's Terra satellite, gives a better sense of the scope of the Camp Fire in relation to the state. Smoke from the blaze obscures a wide swath of the northwestern part of the state, stretching south from Paradise to just north of San Francisco.

It also shows smoke from the Hill and Woolsey Fires in southern California, which by Saturday morning had burned 4,531 acres and about 70,000 acres, respectively.

Plumes of smoke from all three fires are seen drifting westward over the Pacific Ocean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events