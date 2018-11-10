Sarah Jessica Parker reflects on 'Here and Now' and what's next

Sarah Jessica Parker's latest film asks moviegoers to reflect on finality.

In "Here and Now," Parker plays Vivienne, a singer who is diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer. Directed by Fabien Constant, the film follows the 24 hours following Vivienne's diagnosis and explores how she goes about sharing the news with some of her friends and family.

Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker

The subject matter got Parker reflecting on her own mortality.

"I'd like to be remembered as a mother who was present, cared and loved, whose absence will be felt, a wife and a friend and a colleague who contributed to somebody's life in a way that was meaningful," Parker told CNN. "It doesn't have to be public, it has to have been personal, I think. I think we are all hoping to make a connection and have some impact on other human beings. I certainly hope that's what will be said."

Parker's sings in the film. (In case you forgot, she got her start on Broadway and also sang in the 1993 movie, "Hocus Pocus.") Despite appearing to sing with ease, Parker doesn't see a feature-length musical in her future.

"No, I don't think so," Parker said about starring in musical film. "I haven't spent enough time taking care of [my voice]. I haven't really been devoted to [it]. I did practice [for "Here and Now"]. It's me singing. I was nervous, but I was excited."

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker on her imprint's first print

As for what role might be next, Parker said she'll know when she finds it.

"I don't know the role until it's presented," she explained. "I want to keep doing projects that are interesting. I also want to publish books, and produce other things, and run a shoe company, and be a parent, and a wife, and a friend, and also be in the world in philanthropic ways."

She added, "I want my work on screen to be as interesting as the other things that I get to do. But I can't tell you what it is until I see it, read it or know it."

"Here and Now" is currently in theaters.