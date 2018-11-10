Clear

Facebook will no longer force employees to resolve sexual harassment claims in arbitration

Facebook said Friday that it will no longer require employees to resolve sexual harassment claims in arbitra...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 1:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook said Friday that it will no longer require employees to resolve sexual harassment claims in arbitration.

The policy change comes one day after Google said it would stop forcing employees into arbitration over sexual harassment and assault claims following mass employee walkouts over how the company has handled the issues in the past.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Sex crimes

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

Sexual assault

Arbitration

Law and legal system

Companies

Facebook

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

Alphabet Inc

Google Inc

A spokesperson for Facebook confirmed to CNN Business that it is "amending its arbitration agreements to make arbitration a choice rather than a requirement in sexual harassment claims. Sexual harassment is something that we take very seriously and there is no place for it at Facebook."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.

Facebook also updated its "workpace relationships policy" on Friday, the spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business.

The company will now require any employees who are director level or above to disclose relationships with any employee, regardless of whether there is a direct reporting line, to the human resources department. All employees were already required to disclose relationships within direct lines of reporting to human resources.

Companies like Microsoft, Uber and Lyft have also eliminated the practice in the past year. Uber and Lyft did so following a CNN investigation into sexual assault and abuse by Uber and Lyft drivers -- their policy changes apply to riders, drivers and employees.

Forced arbitration policies, while not unusual for businesses, have been the subject of increased scrutiny. By requiring individuals to settle claims through an arbiter, individuals waive the right to sue or take part in class action lawsuits. Critics say the practice keeps claims out of the public eye and effectively silences victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events