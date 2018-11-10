Clear

A Thousand Oaks teen center pivoted from supporting shooting victims' families to sheltering fire evacuees

The Southern California city of Thousand Oaks was dealt two traumas in less than 24 hours: A ...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Southern California city of Thousand Oaks was dealt two traumas in less than 24 hours: A fatal mass shooting at a bar's college night, followed by wildfires that threatened homes and lives in the area.

A particular city facility became a gathering place for people dealing with both.

2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Families and children

Family services

Fires

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Natural disasters

North America

Shootings

Social assistance and welfare

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Demographic groups

Family members and relatives

Misc organizations

Population and demographics

Teenagers

Youth clubs and activities

Disaster relief

Emergency shelters

Family life

Temporary shelters

Early Thursday, the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, a city-funded recreation site for youths in grades 7-12, was the place where officials directed people for information about the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill that left 12 dead.

Authorities used the site as a base where they tried to help worried family members and friends reunite with survivors. The center also was where some families learned their loved ones had died.

Grief counselors were there, helping friends and families of the victims, the center's recreation leader, Robby Williams, told CNN. The American Red Cross set up across the street, accepting donations to support victims' families.

Just a few hours later, the center found itself tackling another urgent need. The Hill and Woolsey wildfires started just to the city's west and east Thursday afternoon.

Early Friday, the city announced the teen center would be used as an evacuation shelter.

About 250 cots were set up in the gymnasium, Williams said. The center was at capacity Friday morning.

In a news conference at a different location Friday morning to update the public about the fire, Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks acknowledged that the community was reeling from heavy back-to-back hardships.

"This is a very stressful time. Many of our first responders haven't slept," she said.

"We are still reeling, but we're also very resilient."

The 14,000-square-foot teen center opened in 1989 and features a gymnasium, a computer lab and a game room, along with classrooms, offices and a catering kitchen, the center's Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events