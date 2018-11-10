Clear

Gillibrand says she's considering 2020 run

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said in an interview with Stephen Colbert that she would give the idea of running for president in 2020 a "long, hard" consideration.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she will give running for President "a long, hard thought of consideration," while appearing on a late-night talk show Thursday night.

"I do think it's an important question," she responded when Colbert asked on his show Thursday night if she was running. "I believe it is a moral question for me ... And as I've traveled across my state, across this country for all these candidates, I've seen the hatred and division that President Trump has put out into our country and it has called me to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore the moral compass of this country."

She continued: "And so I believe right now that every one of us should figure out how we can do whatever we can with our time, with our talents to restore that moral decency, that moral compass, that truth of who we are as Americans, so I will promise you I will give it a long, hard thought of consideration. I will do that."

This is the closest Gillibrand has come to saying she is considering a presidential run. She has long been considered a senator to watch for the 2020 presidential election. She easily won her Senate reelection in New York on Tuesday and during her campaign vowed to serve the six-year term which runs through 2024.

She was asked during a debate for her reelection campaign if she would serve her full term.

"I will," she said, then later added: "I will serve my six-year term."

