Zac Brown Band drops first new music in nearly 2 years and announces tour

The Zac Brown Band sure has been busy.The band on Friday dropped its new single, "Someone I Used To K...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 3:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Zac Brown Band sure has been busy.

The band on Friday dropped its new single, "Someone I Used To Know," its first new music in nearly two years.

The catchy song was co-written by Shawn Mendes and features lyrics including, "It's been a long time comin' / Couldn't keep on runnin' / Had to hit rock bottom to know / When you keep on losin' with the path you're choosin' / Then it's time to let go / Of someone that I used to know."

The band is expected to debut the single Friday night during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The Zac Brown Band also announced it will embark on a spring tour. It's an extension of the band's popular "Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour" this summer.

The tour will kick off March 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the band's website. Fifteen show dates include stops in Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri and Illinois.

"This is an exciting time for us and we can't wait to get back out on the road and play for our fans next spring," Zac Brown said in a news release. "In the meantime, we're hard at work in the studio and really proud of 'Someone I Used To Know.' It's a special track and is just the beginning. There's a lot more to come."

Community Events