Clear

This mom's son died in the California massacre, but she doesn't want your thoughts and prayers

At a music festival last year in Las Vegas, Telemachus Orfanos survived the ...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 10:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At a music festival last year in Las Vegas, Telemachus Orfanos survived the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Thirteen months later, the Navy veteran was caught in the throes of another massacre at a bar in California. This time, the 27-year-old didn't survive.

Belief, religion and spirituality

California

Continents and regions

North America

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

2017 Las Vegas concert shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Las Vegas

Mass murder

Murder

Nevada

Shootings

But Orfanos' mother doesn't want your thoughts and prayers. Instead, she wants action.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends, and he came home. He didn't come home last night," Susan Orfanos told CNN affiliate KABC on Thursday.

"I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody else sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns."

In recent years, right after a mass shooting happens in the United States, some politicians have said it's not the appropriate time to discuss gun control. Some say it's too early or too disrespectful to the families of the victims.

But Susan Orfanos couldn't disagree more.

Even the gunman who killed her son apparently ridiculed America's tendency to send "thoughts and prayers" to grieving families.

Authorities identified a Facebook post believed to have been made by the shooter around the time of the attack, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing investigation.

In it, the writer says: "I hope people call me insane... (laughing emojis).. wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah.. I'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers'.. or 'keep you in my thoughts'... every time... and wonder why these keep happening..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events