Clear

Trump wishes Ruth Bader Ginsburg well, brings up her 2016 comments about him

President Donald Trump sent well wishes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized T...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump sent well wishes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized Thursday after fracturing three ribs, while also pointing out their political differences.

"I wish her well. She said something very inappropriate during the campaign, but she apologized for it," he told reporters.

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US federal court system

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

US Supreme Court

"I wouldn't say she's exactly on my side, but I wish her well I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many years," Trump added.

Ginsburg apologized for comments she made during the 2016 election calling Trump a "faker."

"He is a faker," she told CNN's Joan Biskupic of the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee. "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. ... How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that."

Ginsburg said in July she hopes to stay on the bench past 2020.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

She was not present at Thursday's investiture of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's appointee confirmed last month that gave the court a solid 5-4 conservative majority.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events