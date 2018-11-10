Clear

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga flee their homes as California wildfires rage

Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and Alyssa Milano were among those who had to flee their homes as multiple wi...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 2:51 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and Alyssa Milano were among those who had to flee their homes as multiple wildfires raged through California late Thursday and into Friday.

Kardashian West said that she was forced to evacuate her Calabasas, California, home due to the looming threat the fires posed.

"Pray for Calabasas," Kardashian West wrote on an Instagram story. "Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe."

Related: 3 California wildfires destroy thousands of structures and force emergency evacuations

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain the blazes. As of Friday morning, more than 20 million people were under red flag warnings across the state.

On Friday afternoon, Kardashian West tweeted that flames had hit the property she shares with her husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian West's sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also had to leave their homes.

"I can not sleep! I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo," Khloe Kardashian posted on Twitter.

Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter that she evacuated as well, and after initially believing her horses to be in safe hands, later expressed concern for their safety.

"If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me," she wrote.

Singer Lady Gaga was also among the evacuees, sharing a series of photos on an Instagram story.

"Sending my prayers to everyone today," she wrote on one photo.

"Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro said he evacuated Thursday night. His non-primary residence, a well-known museum of creepy art and memorabilia called Bleak House, was also in the fire's path, he said.

"Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains," he wrote on Twitter.

Singer Cher said is also among those who is worried about her home, which is in Malibu.

"I can't bear the thought of there being no Malibu. I've had a house in Malibu since 1972," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Mark Hamill and his family safely evacuated their home, which is "dangerously close" to the fire, he said. He added that he was "rooting for our #FearlessFirefighters in their battle vs #MeanMotherNature."

Musician Iggy Azalea also wrote on social media that she was "genuinely concerned" about her residence.

