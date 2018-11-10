Clear

Fortune magazine sold to Thai businessman

Fortune has a new owner.Meredith Corporation, which bought Time Inc. last year in a deal completed th...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 2:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fortune has a new owner.

Meredith Corporation, which bought Time Inc. last year in a deal completed this January, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell Fortune to Chatchaval Jiaravanon, a Thai businessman. The purchase price is $150 million in cash, Meredith said.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Magazines

Media industry

Publishing industry

This is the second sale of one of Time Inc.'s flagship properties this fall. Meredith previously sold Time magazine to Salesforce founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne.

Meredith said Jiaravanon will own Fortune as a "personal private investment" independent of his businesses, joining the ranks of other billionaires who have bought media properties like Benioff and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post.

"Our vision is to establish Fortune as the world's leading business media brand, with an always-on reach and global relevance," Jiaravanon said in a statement. "The demand for high quality business information is growing, and with further committed investment in technology and brilliant journalism, we believe the outlook for further profitable growth is excellent both for the publication and the events business."

Fortune President Alan Murray will now also become its CEO and Clifton Leaf will continue as Fortune editor-in-chief.

Meredith has been in the process of selling off some of the more storied Time Inc. brands and is still looking to sell Money and Sports Illustrated.

It's the first time Fortune will be owned by a foreign entity since its founding in 1929 by Time co-founder Henry Luce. In the wake of the Great Depression, the magazine targeted the wealthy and influential. In more recent years it became best known for its Fortune 500 list of the largest corporations in both the United States and around the world.

Like many major media brands, Fortune has faced financial difficulties recently. Though it once published on a bi-weekly basis, Fortune cut down its print frequency to monthly and saw a drop in paid circulation and traffic to its website, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events