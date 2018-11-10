Clear

Lewis Hamilton hints at Formula One exit if calendar expands further

The Formula One season is the longest it has ever been.In 2018, for the second time in three years, d...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Formula One season is the longest it has ever been.

In 2018, for the second time in three years, drivers and teams have competed over the course of a 21-race season, spending more time away from families and homes.

Auto racing

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Now, with the announcement of a Vietnamese Grand Prix being added to the calendar from 2020, Lewis Hamilton has expressed his concern that the season is becoming unbearably long.

READ: Rain and conspiracy theories -- Reliving Lewis Hamilton's most dramatic F1 win

READ: Hanoi to host new Formula One grand prix

"I am not going to be here if it gets to 25 races, that's for sure," Hamilton told reporters.

"It already feels like we are on race 25 this year, so I don't think that's a good thing. I think 18 was probably the best back in the day."

Despite next year also featuring 21 races, the schedule in 2019 means the F1 calendar will run into December for the first time in over 50 years.

Liberty Media, the company that has owned Formula One since January 2017, has often expressed its hopes of expanding the season further.

"I'm someone who really loves racing but the season is long," Hamilton said. "It's a lot of commitment for all of us and a lot of time away from families, and the seasons are getting longer and the off time is getting shorter.

"All I can do is speak is for myself. The turnaround is so short, you start preparing for your next season often as soon as the season is done.

"Getting your mind turned. That's very difficult. Then you have to find a way of switching off and recovering at the same time."

Hamilton wrapped up his fifth world title in Mexico a fortnight ago but the constructors' championship is still to be decided.

Ferrari must better Mercedes' score in Brazil this weekend by 13 points or more if they want the title race to go to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events