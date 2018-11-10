Clear

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged

Congratulations are in order for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp.Ryan announced the pair's engagement on...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Congratulations are in order for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp.

Ryan announced the pair's engagement on Thursday via Instagram.

Celebrities

John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan

"Engaged," Ryan wrote simply.

Her announcement included a quirky, hand-drawn photo of her and Mellencamp.

The two have dated off and on since 2011, according to People.

This will be Ryan's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid for ten years.

Mellencamp has previously been married three times.

No word on whether they'll serve coconut cake with chocolate sauce on the side at the wedding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events