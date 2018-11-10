Clear

Pelosi on election night call with Trump: 'We have an obligation to try to find common ground'

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California said she and President Donald Trump talked about finding common g...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California said she and President Donald Trump talked about finding common ground when he called her Tuesday, but added that it was difficult to hear the President over the loud celebrations.

Pelosi is positioning herself to once again become House speaker following Democrats taking control of the House majority in Tuesday's election. Trump called her to offer his congratulations Tuesday evening.

"I heard the word infrastructure, that came through clearly, but he said you know, let's talk, I'm sure we can come to an agreement on some things. And we have an obligation to try to find common ground where we can," the House minority leader said Thursday in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo PrimeTime."

"President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader's call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks," said a tweet late Tuesday from Pelosi chief of staff Drew Hammill.

Pelosi added Thursday that Congress' role as a check on the executive branch "shouldn't be a cause of any concern" after Trump warned Democrats that he would go to "a warlike posture" if they were to begin investigating him.

"It is our constitutional responsibility to be a check on the executive branch and we have the responsibility to have oversight of the agencies of the executive branch and we fully intend to implement that," she said.

"That shouldn't be a cause of any concern because that's the regular order," Pelosi added.

