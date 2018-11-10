Clear

'Modern Family' character reveals pregnancy

From bumper cars to a baby bump.A mishap while on date at a carnival on Wednesday's episode of "Moder...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 6:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

From bumper cars to a baby bump.

A mishap while on date at a carnival on Wednesday's episode of "Modern Family" brought Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) some news she wasn't expecting: She's expecting.

Haley and boyfriend Dylan found out the big news during a trip to the emergency room after Haley got a tube of lipstick up her nose.

The two spent the episode contemplating their maturity, or lack there of.

By the end, Haley had accepted that they should enjoy a carefree life as long as it can. When the nurse replied "at least until the baby comes."

"That's years away, trust me," Haley replied.

That's when she got the news.

Hyland, who plays Haley, had teased the reveal prior to the episode's airing.

After it aired, she posted a behind the scenes photo of her fake bump.

"Well I guess the cat's outta the bag!!! Or more like the bump's outta the shirt!..... that was a horrible joke. I apologize," she wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events