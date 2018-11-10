Clear

Tunisian government accused of snooping on gay men to gain confessions

Tunisia's government is facing allegations from Human Rights Watch that it has confiscated and searched cell...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tunisia's government is facing allegations from Human Rights Watch that it has confiscated and searched cellphones of men they suspect of being homosexual, while also ordering them to undergo anal testing.

According to HRW, Tunisian prosecutors are using the information to prosecute men under the country's harsh sodomy laws.

Africa

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Gays and lesbians

Human Rights Watch

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Political advocacy groups

Political organizations

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Tunisia

Consensual same-sex conduct in Tunisia can be punished by up to three years in prison, HRW said.

Tunisian authorities didn't respond to CNN questions when contacted for comment on the report.

"The Tunisian authorities have no business meddling in people's private sexual practices, brutalizing and humiliating them under the guise of enforcing discriminatory laws," said Amna Guellali, Tunisia director at Human Rights Watch.

"Tunisia should abolish its antiquated anti-sodomy laws and respect everyone's right to privacy."

HRW says it spoke to six men prosecuted for same-sex conduct in 2017 and 2018. During those interviews, HRW said it found instances where the men alleged they had been mistreated by police, refused access to legal representation and subjected to forced confessions.

Three of those man have since left Tunisia and applied for asylum in European countries, HRW said.

While Tunisia confirmed it would ban anal examinations last September, HRW said the stance was "not credible."

The rights group said the courts can still order an examination, a move that risks leaving those who refuse the procedure looking guilty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events