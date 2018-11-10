Clear

Britons are still watching black-and-white TV

Black-and-white televisions haven't yet gone the way of the dinosaur in the UK.More than 7,000 househ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Black-and-white televisions haven't yet gone the way of the dinosaur in the UK.

More than 7,000 households still use monochromatic television sets more than half a century after color transmissions were first broadcast across the UK, the licensing body, TV Licensing, said in a statement.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Electronics

Europe

Northern Europe

Technology

Televisions

United Kingdom

London is home to the most black-and-white licenses in the country, at 1,768 , followed by 431 licenses in the West Midlands and 390 in Greater Manchester in the north of England, the body said.

The number of monochromatic licenses issued has been declining in recent years. There were 212,000 in 2000, but fewer than 10,000 in 2015.

"Over half of the UK's TVs now connect to the internet, so it's interesting that more than 7,000 households still choose to watch their favorite shows on a black and white telly," Jason Hill, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said in the statement.

In the UK, licenses are required to watch or record live TV on any device. At £150.50 (around $197), a color license is three times the price of a black-and-white one.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events