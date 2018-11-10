Clear

Halsey appears to address John Mayer romance rumors

Halsey wants you to know that men and women can be just friends.That's what the 24-year-old singer ex...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Halsey wants you to know that men and women can be just friends.

That's what the 24-year-old singer expressed recently on Twitter.

Celebrities

John Mayer

"I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?," she tweeted Wednesday. "I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?"

Some fans thought the singer was addressing speculation that she's involved with fellow singer John Mayer, 41.

The pair drew some attention recently for interacting a bit on social media.

Last month Halsey shared a text message to him on her Instagram account to wish him happy birthday, and this week Mayer popped into the comments on another one of her postings promoting her partnership with a cosmetics company.

"It's saying my billing address doesn't match with the one on my credit card," Mayer joked. "I've never had this problem before. Can you text me? Thanks."

Halsey confirmed this summer that she and rapper G-Eazy had split after a year of dating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events