Clear

Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams denies raping fan

Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams denied raping a fan after a 2016 concert during a court hearing on Thursd...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:39 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams denied raping a fan after a 2016 concert during a court hearing on Thursday.

Police charged the 31-year-old with rape in September as a result of an incident that allegedly took place after a performance in the English city of Wolverhampton in December 2016. He and another man were charged with sexual offenses at the time.

Williams denied the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday and was granted unconditional bail until his May 14 trial in the same court, the Press Association reported.

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, who is also 31, denied a charge of assault by penetration in connection with the incident, PA reported.

Williams rose to fame as part of the four-piece British boy band JLS. The group finished as runners-up on "The X Factor" reality-TV show in 2008 before releasing five UK No. 1 singles.

He later embarked on a solo career, but announced he was suspending his charity work in the wake of his arrest, writing in a statement at the time: "Unfortunately the press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events