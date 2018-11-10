(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.
Related Content
- URGENT - Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall
- Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall
- Ginsburg released from hospital after fracturing three ribs
- URGENT -
- URGENT -
- Watch Justice Ginsburg get sworn in
- Justice Ginsburg: The 'liberal lion' we need right now
- Justice Ginsburg: Recent term 'much more divisive than usual'
- #TBT: Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes a Supreme Court justice
- Ginsburg's injury: Why falls are so dangerous for older people
Scroll for more content...