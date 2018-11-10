Clear

URGENT - Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wedne...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.


