URGENT - Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel following tight race

(CNN) -- Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected to Congress, CNN projects. Handel conceded the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement posted to Facebook. "After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday," Handel said in the statement. "Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her."

