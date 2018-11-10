Clear

URGENT - Pediatrician Kim Schrier wins in Washington state for another Democratic pick up in the House

(CNN) -- In another pick-up for House Democrats, Kim Schrier has defeated Republican Dino Rossi in the st...

(CNN) -- In another pick-up for House Democrats, Kim Schrier has defeated Republican Dino Rossi in the state of Washington's 8th District to be elected to Congress, CNN projects. "Congress is broken, and people in the 8th District are ready for a community pediatrician to bring a dose of common sense to DC," Schrier, a pediatrician, said in a statement Wednesday.

