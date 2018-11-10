Clear

Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath beats GOP Rep. Karen Handel following tight race

Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected to Congress,...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Georgia Democrat challenger Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel to be elected to Congress, CNN projects.

Handel conceded the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District early Thursday morning in a statement posted to Facebook.

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Georgia

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Karen Handel

North America

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US Federal elections

US House elections

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

"After carefully reviewing all of the election results data, it is clear that I came up a bit short on Tuesday," Handel said in the statement. "Congratulations to Representative-Elect Lucy McBath and I send her only good thoughts and much prayer for the journey that lies ahead for her."

McBath is a gun control activist whose son Jordan Davis was shot and killed in 2012 after a dispute over loud music. She told CNN before winning the Democratic primary that the activism of the students who survived the shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year inspired her to run for Congress.

"I'm still a mother. I'm still parenting. That's why I believed this was the time to stand up," McBath said.

McBath, a former flight attendant, learned of her son's death the day after Thanksgiving in 2012 and diligently followed the trial of the shooter, Michael Dunn. She studied gun control, told her story within her community and on TV and lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Two trials later, and two years after Jordan's death, Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder. But McBath wasn't finished with the movement and stayed involved, with the Parkland massacre motivating her to run for office.

"For me, I was looking beyond my own tragedy, looking for the other tragedies that were most definitely going to happen if I didn't keep talking about this crisis," she told CNN.

The tight race comes following a dramatic special election in the district last year. Handel defeated Democratic newcomer Jon Ossoff in what was at the time the most expensive House race in history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events