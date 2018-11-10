Clear

Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was set to retire soon. He was killed in the Thousand Oaks attack

Sgt. Ron Helus had been set to retire in the next year from the Ventura County, California Sheriff's Office ...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 2:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 2:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sgt. Ron Helus had been set to retire in the next year from the Ventura County, California Sheriff's Office when, responding late Wednesday to a call of a shooting, he walked into the Borderline Bar & Grill.

It would be the last act of a 29-year law enforcement veteran described as hardworking and dedicated and, now, as a hero.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Bars, pubs and taverns

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Continents and regions

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

North America

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Deaths and fatalities

Society

2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting

Heroes and heroism

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Misc people

Ron Helus

Helus was among the first officers through the door at the Borderline. He was shot several times as he tried to stop the rampaging gunman, who killed 11 others in the attack in Thousand Oaks, California, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"He went in to save lives, to save other people," Dean said of Helus, his voice breaking.

"He was totally committed, he gave his all," he said, "and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

GET LIVE UPDATES

Helus died at a hospital, police said. He is also survived by a son.

"It's so tragic losing Ron," Dean said. "We go to the gym together, work out together. it's horrific and terrible and it saddens our hearts."

Late Thursday morning, a hearse escorted in a procession by several officers on motorcycles and other vehicles took Helus' body from Los Robles Hospital to the county medical examiner's office.

People lined parts of the route, watching the procession. Some took pictures with cell phones, and at least one woman held a US flag as the vehicles went by.

'He went in there to save lives'

Helus was a "true cop's cop," said his colleague, sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow.

"I don't think there's anything more heroic than what he did," Buschow said Thursday morning.

"He went in there to save lives. He took decisive action, and it's just a tragic loss for us," Buschow said.

Before the shooting, Helus had spent the evening backing up fellow deputies on calls, Ventura County sheriff's Senior Deputy Julie Novak told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

'This was in his blood'

Buschow said he and Helus started at the sheriff's department around the same time, about 29 years ago. Helus had worked some drug investigation assignments and also had served many years on a SWAT team, Buschow said.

"This was in his blood. He had just a natural instinct for going after crooks, and he did it with enthusiasm, with a great deal of intelligence," Helus' colleague said.

Helus had a private business that taught gun safety to people who were seeking permits to carry concealed weapons, Ventura County sheriff's Deputy Chris Dyer said.

Helus also was a firearms instructor for sheriff's recruits at a basic training academy, Dyer said.

"He loved spending time with his son," Buschow added. "They would go fishing up in the Sierras together. My heart goes out to his family -- I can't imagine what they're going through right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events