Clear

Colorado voters put end to slavery in all cases

In 1865, the federal government abolished almost all forms of slavery, but the ...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In 1865, the federal government abolished almost all forms of slavery, but the 13th Amendment allowed for one exception: When the opportunity of servitude was punishment for a crime.

Sixteen state constitutions have similar language, but on Tuesday voters in Colorado elected to change the language of their state's constitution and abolish all forms of slavery.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

North America

Slavery

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Article II, Section 26 of Colorado's constitution reads that there "shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." (Emphasis added)

In the future, because of Amendment A, it will read "There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude." (Again, emphasis added.)

Not all the votes have been counted, but the amendment had 65% of the vote with more than four-fifths of precincts reporting as of Wednesday, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

"The margin is such that there is no doubt," said Lynn Bartels, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Voters almost passed the amendment two years ago, but the wording was so unclear that it confused many people about whether they were voting for or against slavery, Jumoke Emery with Abolish Slavery Colorado has said.

"It's official! Amendment A passes!" the organization said on Facebook. "We couldn't have done it without your support. To all those who donated, volunteered, sent emails, shared Abolish Slavery Colorado's posts, and encouraged their friends and family to vote YES on Amendment A, we are most grateful."

Joe Salazar, a state representative who wrote the bill that became the amendment, said he was feeling "absolutely wonderful."

"Colorado is leading the way on so many progressive issues, including removing slavery from the constitution, I'm excited for what we do next," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events