Clear

URGENT - Jeff Sessions out as attorney general

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him. Sessions' resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events