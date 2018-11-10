Clear

Democrat Jon Tester wins re-election in Montana Senate race

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting millions of outside...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 6:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting millions of outside spending and an intense focus on the race from President Donald Trump.

Tester was widely seen early in the cycle as a vulnerable Democrat due to the fact Trump won the state by 20 points just two years ago. But Tester's unique brand as a farmer from Big Sandy and personal connection to the state provided a contrast to Republican Matt Rosendale, whose ties to the state were constantly in question.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jon Tester

Montana

North America

Northwestern United States

Political Figures - US

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Senate

US Senate elections

White House

Matt Rosendale

Tester, like other Democrats running in red states, routinely pledged throughout the campaign to work with Trump when needed, even running TV ads touting his work with Trump.

"Washington is a mess but that is not stopping me from getting bills signed into law by President Trump," Tester said in his first campaign ad.

That relationship with Trump frayed, though, after Tester led the charge against Ronny L. Jackson, the former White House physician who Trump picked to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversaw Jackson's confirmation, accused Jackson of handing out prescriptions "like candy" on foreign trips, accusations that eventually sunk his nomination.

The process irked Trump, and the President traveled to the state four times this campaign season to rally against Tester and tout Rosendale. During the events, Trump particularly hammered the Democrats' handling of the Jackson confirmation.

"I can never forget what Jon Tester did to a man that's of the highest quality," Trump said in October. "What (Tester) did was unfair, what he did was vicious, what he did was ... almost, almost, if this is believable, worse."

Tester attacked Rosendale as an out-of-state developer by highlighting his ties to Maryland. Those attacks were helped by Rosendale's competitive and negative primary, which provided the Tester campaign with plenty to use against the Republican. Tester closed the campaign by attacking Rosendale as "all hat, not cattle."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events