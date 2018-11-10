Clear

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting million...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting millions of outside spending and an intense focus on the race from President Donald Trump. Tester was widely seen early in the cycle as a vulnerable Democrat due to the fact Trump won the state by 20 points just two years ago. But Tester's unique brand as a farmer from Big Sandy and personal connection to the state provided a contrast to Republican Matt Rosendale, whose ties to the state were constantly in question.


