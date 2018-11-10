Abby Lee Miller back before the cameras

Abby Lee Miller is not letting cancer stop her from working.

The "Dance Moms" star shared a photo of herself, in a wheelchair, filming in front of a door emblazoned with her "Abby Lee Dance Company" logo on Tuesday.

"Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind," the caption on the photo read. "Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today?"

The reality star has been away from the cameras as faces health challenges.

In April, Miller's doctor said the reality TV star had undergone surgery after she almost died. She reportedly has been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a kind of cancer that starts in the immune system.

Miller underwent a second emergency surgery in June.

She did not reveal what she was shooting in her Instagram post, but some fans theorized that she may have returned for the new season of "Dance Moms."

The Lifetime reality series debuted in 2011 and centered on Miller's dance school in Pennsylvania, its students and mothers of those students.

She famously quit "Dance Moms" in 2017.

"For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming -- to no avail!" Miller wrote in a post at the time.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke was cast as the coach for Season 7 of "Dance Moms."

The same year she left her show, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She moved to a residential re-entry facility in March.