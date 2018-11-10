Clear

Abby Lee Miller back before the cameras

Abby Lee Miller is not letting cancer stop her from working.The "Dance Moms" star shared a photo of h...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Abby Lee Miller is not letting cancer stop her from working.

The "Dance Moms" star shared a photo of herself, in a wheelchair, filming in front of a door emblazoned with her "Abby Lee Dance Company" logo on Tuesday.

Arts and entertainment

Dancers and dancing

Music and dance

Reality television

Television programming

"Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind," the caption on the photo read. "Comment if you can guess what we're shooting today?"

The reality star has been away from the cameras as faces health challenges.

In April, Miller's doctor said the reality TV star had undergone surgery after she almost died. She reportedly has been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a kind of cancer that starts in the immune system.

Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery

Miller underwent a second emergency surgery in June.

She did not reveal what she was shooting in her Instagram post, but some fans theorized that she may have returned for the new season of "Dance Moms."

The Lifetime reality series debuted in 2011 and centered on Miller's dance school in Pennsylvania, its students and mothers of those students.

She famously quit "Dance Moms" in 2017.

"For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming -- to no avail!" Miller wrote in a post at the time.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke was cast as the coach for Season 7 of "Dance Moms."

The same year she left her show, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She moved to a residential re-entry facility in March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events