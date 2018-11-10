Clear

Stinky durian fruit grounds Indonesian passenger plane

A cargo of durian caused an Ind...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 2:14 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A cargo of durian caused an Indonesian plane to be temporarily grounded after passengers complained about the fruit's room-clearing stench in the cabin.

The Sriwijaya Air flight, headed to Jakarta from Bengkulu province in Sumatra, was carrying more than two tons of durian.

Air transportation

Aircraft

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commercial and general aviation aircraft

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Food products

Fruit

Fruits and vegetables

Indonesia

Kinds of foods and beverages

Military

Military weapons

Missile systems

Southeast Asia

Transportation and warehousing

Weapons and arms

Passengers refused to board the plane and complained to staff about the fruit's strong smell. They also expressed concern over its extra weight on the plane, AFP reported

The spiky fruit's flavor and creamy texture has made it popular throughout Southeast Asia, but its strong odor has gained it many detractors. Singapore has banned the fruit in its subway system, and many hotels ban durians because of the notorious smell -- which some critics have likened to rotten food or dirty socks.

The airline said the fruit would not endanger the flight and the smell would go once the plane was in the air.

"Durian is not classified as a hazardous material to be transported on a plane," Sriwijaya Air official Abdul Rahim told national television station Kompas TV late Tuesday, AFP reports.

He added that they placed coffee powder and pandan leaves -- sweet-smelling leaves that are widely used to flavor desserts in Southeast Asia -- on the plane "to absorb the durian smell."

The standoff ended when boarded passengers began to get off the flight. The airline eventually unloaded the fruit and the flight took off an hour later.

Airport staff told AFP that they would look into procedures around the transport of durian to avoid future incidents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events